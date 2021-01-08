Hot start leads No. 1 Gonzaga to another blowout win over BYU

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs wasted no time jumping out to a twenty point lead in the first seven minutes of the game as they cruise to an 86-69 win over visiting BYU Thursdsay night.

Senior Corey Kispert led the way offensively once again with 23 points.

Freshman star point guard Jalen Suggs chips in with 16 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals.

Gonzags improves to 11-0 on the season, and 2-0 in the WCC, they will play at Portland Saturday night.

