Hot, smoky and dry start to the workweek

Nothing puts a damper on summer weekend fun quite like wildfire smoke, and it looks like the smoky skies will stick around for Monday. In Spokane, the Air Quality Index will continue to be in the “Unhealthy” range. We will keep the wildfire smoke for the start of the week, but the needed rain showers of this weekend will come to an end later tonight. We will also kick off a warming trend tomorrow. Expect highs back in the lower 90s.

We will be headed up close to 100° again by the middle of the week. However, there are some changing coming. A cold front will bring back the chance of showers and thunderstorms starting Thursday. There’s a slight chance of lingering showers on Friday. Not only will that front bring us another chance of needed rain, it might cool things down into the 70s for highs for next weekend.