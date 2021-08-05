One more day of hot, hazy conditions before cooler temperatures move in – Mark

Expect increased clouds and afternoon showers today. Temperatures will reach 94 degrees by dinnertime.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, August 5:

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. today. This means wildfire danger is high.

Spokane’s air quality is sitting at moderate this morning.

Today will be the last hot day we will have for a while.

A low off the coast is working inland, bringing gusty winds and possible thundershowers this afternoon. Expect gusty winds and cooler temperatures Friday with even cooler air and breezy conditions this weekend. Next week, the warmer air will move in once again.