Hot, dry weather again this week with some relief Thursday – Mark
Happy Monday – I hope you all had a nice Fourth of July.
Hot, dry weather is the theme of this week, once again.
Here’s a look at the rest of your day – Mostly mid to high 80s, but we’ll sneak up into the low 90s this afternoon.
Your 4 Things to Know today:
- Sunny and hot
- Clear, cooler nights are expected throughout this week
- We get a bit of a break on Thursday
- A hot weekend is ahead
Here’s a look at today’s highs. We’re sitting in the low to mid 90s in most places with triple digits toward the Tri-cities and Lewiston.
We’ll be a bit warmer tomorrow.
High pressure keeps us sunny and hot with a bit of a break on Wednesday. We’ll have clouds and isolated mountain showers that day, a cooler Thursday in the mid 80s, then warming to hot weather for the weekend.
