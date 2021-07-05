Hot, dry weather again this week with some relief Thursday – Mark

Mark Peterson
by Mark Peterson

Happy Monday – I hope you all had a nice Fourth of July.

Hot, dry weather is the theme of this week, once again.

Here’s a look at the rest of your day – Mostly mid to high 80s, but we’ll sneak up into the low 90s this afternoon.

Your 4 Things to Know today:

  • Sunny and hot
  • Clear, cooler nights are expected throughout this week
  • We get a bit of a break on Thursday
  • A hot weekend is ahead

Here’s a look at today’s highs. We’re sitting in the low to mid 90s in most places with triple digits toward the Tri-cities and Lewiston.

We’ll be a bit warmer tomorrow.

High pressure keeps us sunny and hot with a bit of a break on Wednesday. We’ll have clouds and isolated mountain showers that day, a cooler Thursday in the mid 80s, then warming to hot weather for the weekend.

