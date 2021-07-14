Hot, dry, smoky and breezy; unpleasant and dangerous weather on Wednesday

Tomorrow will be a good day to limit your time outdoors. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect through Wednesday as high temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to right around 100°. There is slightly cooler air pushing in from the Pacific for Thursday, but unfortunately, it comes along with a breeze. That’s the last thing firefighters want to see right now. A RED FLAG WARNING for fire danger is in effect for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

Temperatures will cool closer to average for Thursday through Saturday. That cooler air will not stick around. High pressure builds back in starting Sunday, sending our temperatures right back up into the mid 90s.