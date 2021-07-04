Hot, dry and breezy this week causing fire concerns – Kaitlin

SPOKANE, Wash. — Happy Independence Day! Today has been a sunny and hot day. Most areas sat in the low to mid 90s. Winds have picked up, making it difficult to fight wildfires in Douglas and Kittitas counties. The winds aren’t going anywhere as we have gusty days ahead.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures in the mid to low 60s. Winds will hover between 6-9 mph. If you’re in an area that allows fireworks, keep in mind the dry and breezy conditions.

Tomorrow is a perfect day to head to the pool or lake! Temperatures will sit in the low to mid 90s. Again, winds will be between 7-9 mph. We’re keeping an eye on Wednesday for multiple reasons. Gusts could potentially get up to 20-30 mph. This is combined with the hot conditions and low humidity. On top of that, there’s a chance for some thunderstorms before 11 a.m. Models show it could be in the northern mountains, though we’ll know more as it gets closer. These conditions could make fires harder to control.

Overnight lows will be in the mid to lows 60s this week. Next weekend, we’re dancing with triple-digit temperatures. There is a strong possibility we could hit 100 on Saturday. If you’re going to be outside this week, stay hydrated and grab those sunglasses. Also, check on your neighbors and make sure they’re doing ok in this heat. Happy Fourth of July!