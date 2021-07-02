Hot days ahead, but the nights are cooler – Mark

More hot days are ahead, but our nights will get cooler.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until Saturday at 7 p.m, but the Excessive Heat Warning has been canceled for some parts of Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Heat advisory is in effect until Saturday

Smoke and haze from the Canada wildfires is expected

A hot, sunny Fourth of July is on tap

We’ll cool into next week

We will see some smoke or haze through the weekend.

The good news is the overnight lows. Heat warnings have been downgraded to a Heat Advisory until Saturday night. Low to mid 90s are expected during the days with overnight lows into the 60s.