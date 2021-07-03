Hot and sunny but hopefully not smoky for the 4th of July weekend – Kris

The 4th of July weekend is here, and the hot, sunny weather is going to stick around. However, when I say “hot”, I don’t mean the record shattering heat we suffered through this week. We will be topping out in the mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday. The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been downgraded to a HEAT ADVISORY. Expect sunny skies for the most part. That said, there is the possibility of wildfire smoke from British Columbia filtering into Eastern Washington. Most of the smoke will impact the Okanogan Valley and Upper Columbia Basin.

The hot, dry weather will continue for the work week. Expect lower to mid 90s across the region with very little change expected through next weekend.