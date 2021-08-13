Hot and smoky weekend, but then some relief – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Little to no wind overnight means the smoke didn’t go anywhere, and you should expect smoky skies to stick around most of the weekend.

Some brief improvement in air quality is possible in the Spokane area around midday or early in the afternoon with winds out of the east. Conditions will sour again though during the evening as the wind shifts back to blowing smoke into our area. As of right now, the smoke isn’t expected to clear until after the weekend. An Air Quality Alert is in place across Eastern Washington and North Idaho until Monday.

Temperatures will be HOT. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place through Saturday across the Inland Northwest. Saturday will be hotter, with a high of 99 in Spokane and triple digits in many towns around our region. Lows will only drop to the middle and upper 60s. Spokane will break the record for the most 90 degree days in a calendar year (39) on Saturday.

Luckily some relief is on the way in the form of a cold front. Temperatures will start falling on Sunday, but only down to the mid-90s. Expect highs to crash to the upper 70s and low 80s by Tuesday as the cool air rushes in. Rain will be possible Monday night and Tuesday, but right now it looks like the rain will be confined to the mountains near the Canadian Border and the valleys of the Idaho Panhandle. Check-in with kxly.com throughout the weekend for updates on this system.