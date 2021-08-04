Hot and hazy with possible thunder showers Thursday – Mark

Your 4 Things to Know: We’re under a Heat Advisory all day today, which will expire at 11 p.m. tonight. The smoke and haze will be hanging on with the possibility of clearing up a little bit on Friday. Otherwise, temps will stay hot on Thursday before finally cooling into the 70s and 80s this weekend.

Sunny and hazy the rest of today, air quality slowly getting better.

Today’s highs are hot, but are trending downward.

It will be a touch cooler Thursday.

We hold on to the heat and haze with mid 90s today and Thursday. Friday we cool to 84 degrees with what many hope is better air quality. Into the weekend, we’ll have temps around 80 through Monday.