Hot and hazy today and tomorrow – Mark

Happy Monday!

Conditions will be hot and hazy for the next few days.

We’ll hit a high of 95 this afternoon and temperatures will stay warm well into the evening.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Widespread haze today

Possible sprinkles on the way Wednesday

Low winds

Hot and dry all week

We’re seeing hot weather all across the region with highs into the high 90s.

We have an increased chance of smoke later today with very warm temperatures through Wednesday. It gets hot Thursday through the weekend with 100 degrees expected.