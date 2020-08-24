Hot and haze for your Monday forecast -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Happy Monday, and welcome to your work week! It is August 24. Temperatures will hover under 90 degrees today in Spokane. We will be hot throughout the region and mostly dry. Conditions will be gusty, however.

Expect some haze in the forecast for your Monday. We are seeing light smoke throughout the bulk of Washington and Idaho with several fires burning throughout the region.

Winds will gust up to 20 mph for this afternoon and evening.

We build up cloud cover today. Conditions start out sunny this morning, then by this afternoon, we see partly cloudy skies. By late afternoon and evening, conditions will be mostly cloudy.

Temperatures for the work week will stay in the 80s, as of this morning. We’ll get very close to 90 for many areas throughout the region.

Today’s afternoon high temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will be in the low 90s for Lewiston, Omak and Moses Lake.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s. 57 degrees tonight in Spokane. We’ll stay mostly cloudy this evening with wind speeds at 5-10 mph from the south, and gusts up to 20 mph.

Conditions look to be dry all this week. We see a good amount of cloud cover today and tomorrow with haze.

HEAT SAFETY: