Hot and dry heading into the holiday weekend

Kris Crocker
Posted:
by Kris Crocker

Hot, sunny and hopefully NOT SMOKY weather will continue in the forecast for Thursday.  Expect a relatively calm day compared to Wednesday.  Winds will be in the 5-10 mph range out of the southwest.  High temperatures will, once again, climb into the upper 80s, which is about 10 degrees above average.

Thursday Day Planner   Weather Pattern This Week[1]

The warming trend is not over there.  With a high pressure system over the west, temperatures will jump into the mid 90s for Friday and Saturday.  A dry cold front will pick up the winds on Saturday and cool things just slightly for Sunday.  Monday, Labor Day, will be cooler and possibly windy.

Planning Forecast    4 Things To Know

