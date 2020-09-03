Hot and dry heading into the holiday weekend

Hot, sunny and hopefully NOT SMOKY weather will continue in the forecast for Thursday. Expect a relatively calm day compared to Wednesday. Winds will be in the 5-10 mph range out of the southwest. High temperatures will, once again, climb into the upper 80s, which is about 10 degrees above average.

The warming trend is not over there. With a high pressure system over the west, temperatures will jump into the mid 90s for Friday and Saturday. A dry cold front will pick up the winds on Saturday and cool things just slightly for Sunday. Monday, Labor Day, will be cooler and possibly windy.