Hot and dry all week long – Mark

Look out and be safe with this heat. Mid 90s means don’t leave your pets in the car, stay hydrated and keep an eye on your friends and family.

Your rest of the day is warm, as expected. Temps will get up to 90 degrees by 4 p.m.

Your 4 Things to Know: hot and sunny, you already know the drill. Tomorrow, we’ll be seeing record-high temperatures for this time of year. A heat advisory is in place until Thursday, then temperatures will plummet back into the 60s this weekend.

Today—20 degrees above average.

Wednesday will be even hotter.

Hot weather with high temperatures in the mid 90s through Thursday, then we begin to cool to normal highs Saturday and even cooler Sunday and Monday.