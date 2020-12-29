Hospitals brace for post-Christmas COVID surge

Alex Crescenti by Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash. — While the general public won’t be able to access the COVID vaccines for a while, there is some good news for front line workers.

Today, officials at Providence Sacred Heart announced they have vaccinated 2,000 healthcare workers in their system, but they warn we are not out of the woods just yet. Hospitalizations remain a major concern for health officials.

“If you put an influx of that many additional patients it strains the healthcare system,” said Susan Stacey, Providence’s chief nurse.

She says the strain right now is less on the actual beds, and more on people to take care of. They are still able to meet the challenges through this.

“I think January is going to be a very difficult month, and we’re all going to need to pull together to be able to take care of the patients who got sick before their was a vaccine,” said Stacey.

Doctors from around the state are now waiting for the post-Christmas surge which they anticipate will show up in about 10 days.

“It’s typically about seven days after symptom onset or after infection that people start manifesting the more severe symptomatology, so we’re expecting a bump after Christmas and another bump after New Years,” said Dr. Francis Riedo, medical director of infectious disease at EvergreenHealth.

While the vaccine is being called the beginning of the end of the pandemic, hospitals have been monitoring the reactions to those who have already had it. So far most haven’t seen any severe reactions.

The biggest challenge has been the scheduling of vaccines between doses.

“One of the things we have been doing is asking our caregivers proactively to schedule their vaccinations at the end of a stretch just to minimize effects,” said Stacey.

Hospital officials say they will continue to practice social distancing guidelines and wear mask in public until there is conclusive data that suggests the vaccine is having a positive impact.

