‘Hooptown USA’ signs hung along Spokane roads

SPOKANE, Wash. — The next time you drive into Spokane, you may see a new street sign.

The Washington State Department of Transportation teamed up with Hoopfest to hang some new hardware throughout the city.

The signs say “Hooptown USA,” which is an ode to Spokane and its accomplished basketball community. They can be seen on I-90 at the top of Sunset Hill and Havana, US 195 northbound, US 2, Division St, SR 291 and US 395.

Some of the signs were installed on Monday, just a few weeks ahead of the annual three-on-three basketball tournament.

The tournament is back September 11 and 12 after being canceled in 2020. Several other larger events, like Pig Out in the Park, have been canceled a second time due to COVID, but Hoopfest is still set to go on.

The event is anticipated to be smaller than normal this year. Earlier this month, Executive Director Matt Santangelo said about 3,000 teams had signed up, which is about half the number they usually see.

