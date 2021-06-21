Hooptown USA, Multicare team up to host Rebound Spokane vaccine clinic Saturday

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – On what would traditionally be Hoopfest weekend in Spokane, this weekend will instead be an effort to get more people vaccinated and ready for the delayed event later this summer.

Hoopfest is typically held the last weekend in June. This year, however, organizers moved it to September with the hope more people would be vaccinated and restrictions on large crowds would be lifted.

RELATED COVERAGE: Hoopfest announces new tournament dates for 2021

READ: Despite event delay, Hoopfest still planning events for this weekend

As Hoopfest prepares to celebrate the weekend anyway, its medical partner Multicare will spend Saturday giving out Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses to adults who show up to the new Multicare Hoopfest courts on the north bank of the Spokane River in Riverfront Park.

From noon to 5 pm, people can come down to the courts and get a shot. Those who get the vaccine can also get a Hoopfest poster, an exclusive Rebound Spokane canvas bag and a free Kona ice snow cone. The Washington Department of Commerce is also providing a $50 gift card.

Those who come down to the park can take place in three-point and free throw contests and can win prizes that include a 2021 official Hoopfest basketball.

You don’t need an appointment to get the vaccine Saturday.

RELATED: 101 things to do in the Inland Northwest this summer

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.