Hooptown USA looking for local artists to design basketball court murals

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: JC Gellidon, Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hooptown USA is looking for local artists to leave their mark on Spokane.

The basketball brand is working with Spokane Arts to find local artists to paint murals for three outdoor basketball courts coming to Spokane this year.

READ: City releases renderings for Riverfront Park’s new ‘destination playground’

If you’re interested, make sure to submit your design to Spokane Arts by April 23.

RELATED: Hoopfest registration opens Monday

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.