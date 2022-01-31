Hoopfest volunteer registration opens Tuesday

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s the first sign of Hoopfest!

Volunteer registration for the 2022 event opens Tuesday.

The annual three-on-three basketball tournament has been canceled the past two years because of COVID-19, but it is on track to be played June 25-26, 2022.

Whether it’s as a court monitor, helping in the merchandise tent or spending time in the festival area, volunteers are essential in making the event run smoothly.

Those interested in helping can learn more here.

