Hoopfest to launch outdoor basketball league once Spokane moves to Phase 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Hoopfest plans to launch a special outdoor basketball league for all ages as soon as the county moves to Phase 2.

The Hooptown USA Outdoor League will be an eight-week season of hoops, slated to start Saturday, March 13, assuming Spokane County hits Phase 2 by then. Games will be played on weekends and will be located at the Hoopfest community courts around Spokane.

There will be three divisions:

Youth ; boys and girls grades 3–8

; boys and girls grades 3–8 High school ; boys and girls

; boys and girls Adult; men, women and co-ed

The cost will be $600 per team plus a $25 processing fee, with team scholarships available. Hoopfest says youth and high school teams will be required to get Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) cards — but they warn not to go off and buy one for your kid yet, as they are gauging interest in the divisions right now.

Registration opens February 20, but before any of that, Hoopfest wants you to let them know if you are down to play.

If you have a team ready to go, the coach or team manager can fill out this interest form.

Otherwise, players who do not have a team but are still interested in playing are encouraged to fill out this player interest form.

