Hoopfest to be much smaller this year

SPOKANE, Wash. — The world’s largest three-on-three basketball tournament will be much smaller this year.

Hoopfest 2021 will hit the streets of downtown Spokane in just over a month. It is normally held the last weekend in June, but the tournament was moved to September 11 and 12 this year to make sure it is safe for people amid the pandemic.

Director Matt Santangelo said 3,000 teams sign up, which is about half the number they usually see. Despite that, Santangelo thinks it will still make for a great weekend of basketball.

“Moving center court, yeah, we’re taking it into the Pavilion in Riverfront Park under the structure,” Santangelo said. “We’re going to add some evening games to be able to play under the lights, which I think will be great.”

If you do not want to play, but still want to be involved, volunteers are still needed.

Those interested can click here to learn more about signing up to volunteer. If you still need to sign up to play, the team registration deadline is August 9.

