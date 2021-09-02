Hoopfest teams can now receive full refunds

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest is now offering full refunds in light of the event’s cancelation.

The annual three-on-three tournament was recently canceled because of public health concerns.

At first, registered teams had the choice to donate their registration fees or request a partial 20 percent refund. Hoopfest has since changed its policy and will now allow teams to either donate all of their registration fees or receive a 100 percent refund.

In a Facebook post, the Hoopfest team said they can now offer this thanks to sponsor support and the belief that a significant number of teams will donate.

“Spokane Hoopfest is a small non-profit organization that relies on the assistance of our amazing partners, sponsors, volunteers and supporters,” the post said. “If you are in any position to donate your registration fees, it will be crucial to the return of Hoopfest 2022 and for future generations to come.””

Hoopfest was set to take over downtown Spokane on September 11 and 12. This is the second time the event has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

