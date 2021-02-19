Hoopfest, Spokane Parks and Rec launching new outdoor basketball league

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new outdoor basketball league is coming to Spokane this spring.

The Spokane Hoopfest Association is teaming up with City of Spokane Parks & Recreation to present the city’s first “Hooptown USA Outdoor League,” under phase 2 guidelines.

“We want to see athletes of all ages outside and playing basketball,” said Hoopfest Executive Director Matt Santangelo. “There is a strong desire to get back outside and be active, and we can do it safely under the current guidelines. We have a fantastic park system, a great partnership with Spokane Parks & Rec, and we are excited at the possibilities now and in future years.”

The outdoor league will begin Saturday, March 13 and run for eight weeks using outdoor Hoopfest Community Courts in Spokane parks.

“We love that our parks and courts will be activated with this safe, healthy recreation activity under Phase 2,” said Parks & Recreation Director Garrett Jones. “It was important for us to come together with our longstanding partners at Hoopfest to find creative ways to offer healthy activities for our community while building on the popularity of parks and open spaces in 2021.”

The league is divided into separate five-on-five divisions: youth (3rd-8th) grade boys and girls, high school boys and girls, adult (18+) men, women and co-ed. Registration opens Saturday, February 20 at 8 a.m. and capacity is limited on first come/first serve basis. Participation costs $600 per team and a $25 registration team, but scholarships are available.

More information can be found here.

