Hoopfest organizers keep Net Day tradition going despite postponement

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest may be postponed, but that won’t stop organizers from celebrating this weekend.

Each year, Hoopfest staff, Board of Directors and volunteers meet the Saturday before Hoopfest to replace old basketball nets around Spokane. Though the tournament won’t take place until the weekend of August 22-23, organizers want to keep the Net Day tradition going.

This Saturday, they’ll be replacing nets at Grant, Thornton Murphy, Comstock, Peaceful Valley, Corbin, Franklin, and Chief Gary Courts.

In a release, organizers said you can show support by wearing your favorite Hoopfest shirt this Saturday. Share a picture on social media and make sure to tag @spokanehoopfest.

You can also order the #Hoopfest2020 game ball online. Organizers say it will ship right away, or you can pick it up at their office.

You’ll be able to see the ball Saturday during a Facebook Live beginning at 8 a.m.

The tournament was pushed back because of the pandemic, but there’s still time to register. CLICK HERE to learn more.

