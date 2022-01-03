Hoopfest names new executive director and he has a familiar name

Riley Stockton Hoopfest Executive Director Credit: Hoopfest

SPOKANE, Wash.– Hoopfest has a new executive director.

Spokane Hoopfest Association Board Chair Rick Betts has announced on Monday Riley Stockton was hired for the position. He was hired in mid-November and started on Jan. 1, 2022.

Stockton comes with an impressive basketball background. He played for Ferris High School in Spokane, AAU and in Hoopfest. He went on to play four years at Seattle Pacific University where he was selected Conference Defensive Player of the Year twice, First Team All-League his senior year and Honorable Mention All-Conference as a sophomore and junior. After college, he went to play two seasons professionally in Spain.

Knowing his way around the court isn’t the only thing he’s bringing to the table. He has experience in operations and event planning with Special Olympics.

“He brings a tremendous amount of enthusiasm for our organization and a grasp of our initiatives for 2022 and beyond,” Spokane Hoopfest 2022 Board Chair Rick Betts said.

In Nov., former executive director Matt Santangelo announced he was leaving the position. The former Gonzaga basketball player has served in the role for the past seven and a half years.

Hoopfest began in 1990 with 512 teams, 2,009 players and 35 courts. The tournament was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected to make a comeback in 2022 with full participation. It’s considered the biggest 3-on-3 tournament in the world.

