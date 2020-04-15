Hoopfest moved to August due to COVID-19 pandemic

The courts were crowded for Hoopfest 2019.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest has been moved to late August as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual three-on-three basketball tournament is typically held in June, but will instead take place on August 22 and 23.

The operating committee made the decision on Monday. Information about player registration, refunds and postponement details will be released soon.

Earlier this month, Hoopfest announced it had reserved the August weekend as an “alternative date.”

