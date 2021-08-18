Hoopfest in need of volunteers

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — The smoky weather and surge in COVID cases has canceled several events we hold close to our hearts, but Hoopfest is still on course for this year and they need volunteers.

Spokane Hoopfest Association says it needs help filling out spots for these areas:

Contest courts

Team Check-in

Retail

Sponsor Garden

Court Monitors

Anyone interested in volunteering can do that here.

With the issue of COVID, Hoopfest has updated its COVID-19 guidelines to ensure they will have a safe, fun and successful event in September.

Players and spectators are not required to wear masks outside, but they are encouraged for anyone who is not fully vaccinated. However, with indoor games, masks are required for anyone who is not fully vaccinated.

Anyone in the MultiCare medical tents is also required to wear a mask, because they’re considered healthcare facilities.

If Hoopfest is canceled due to COVID, teams will get a 20 percent refund if they request it.

The recent air quality has affected events in Spokane, and if the Air Quality Index goes above 151, Hoopfest will be affected, too. If it’s above 151 for over two hours on Saturday, they will cancel the day and modify the brackets to have as many games as possible on Sunday. If Sunday remains at 151, the tournament will be canceled. There will be no refunds as a result of an air quality cancelation.

The tournament is scheduled for September 11 and 12.

