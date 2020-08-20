Hoopfest HomeCourt 2020 launches today

SPOKANE, Wash. — It is here—Hoopfest on Homecourt has officially launched!

Hoopfest was canceled for 2020 over COVID-19 concerns, but in its place came ‘Hoopfest HomeCourt 2020,’ a virtual experience where basketball lovers can engage in challenges, drills and contests all through their phones.

Contestants have until Sunday, August 23 to complete the four challenges.

You can access them through Hoopfest’s HomeCourt app, which lets you select your Hoopfest division and team, pick a drill and get started.

Completing the challenges puts your team on the leaderboards, where you get the chance to earn the coveted championship shirt! Special prizes will also be available for every division.

For more information, visit the Hoopfest website here.

