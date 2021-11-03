Hoopfest Executive Director Matt Santagelo announces departure

by Erin Robinson

Matt Santangelo. Spokane Hoopfest. Facebook

SPOKANE, Wash. — Matt Santangelo is leaving his position as executive director of Spokane Hoopfest.

The former Gonzaga basketball player has served in the role for the past seven and a half years.

“We have been very privileged to have Matt as our Executive Director for the past 7 ½ years,” said Hoopfest Co-Founder and Board Member Rick Betts. “He has done an outstanding job carrying on the tradition of Hoopfest and expanding our programs. We wish Matt the best as he moves on with his career but are happy we will continue to work with him and his family as volunteers.”

Santangelo’s departure date has not yet been set and he will help with the transition as the organization seeks his replacement.

“I will be forever grateful for having the opportunity to represent Spokane Hoopfest Association as the Executive Director,” Santangelo said. “The magic of Hoopfest is in the people — athletes, volunteers, and sponsors — that give so much to keeping this tradition strong and vibrant. Hoopfest will be back on the streets in 2022!”

Hoopfest has begun the process of hiring a new Executive Director and promises to continue to build the quality of the event and Spokane AAU programs.

