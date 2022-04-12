Hoopfest congratulates Lexie Hull on getting drafted into the WNBA

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest took to social media to congratulate Spokane native Lexie Hull on getting drafted into the WNBA.

The event shared a picture of Hull and her twin sister Lacie at a previous Hoopfest competition.

Lexie Hull was drafted #6 overall by the Indiana Fever on Monday. She was projected to be a second-round pick, but Indiana selected her early as she’s a good fit in the needs for the team.

Hull and her sister were standout stars for Central Valley High School before playing at Stanford. She averaged 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and two assists per game last season.

READ: Lexie Hull taken 6th overall in WNBA draft by Indiana

