Hoopfest canceled again due to COVID

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest 2021 is canceled.

Executive Director Matt Santangelo sent a release Wednesday announcing the decision, which was made due to increasing case numbers and hospitalizations from COVID-19.

The decision came upon guidance from the Governor’s office, State Department of Health, City of Spokane and Spokane Regional Health District.

Hoopfest is the latest large community event to be canceled. Earlier this month, the organizers of Pig Out in the Park announced it would be canceled because of COVID.

“We recognize and are grateful for what Hoopfest means to this community. We wanted nothing more than to bounce back stronger than ever in 2021,” a release from the Hoopfest team said. “We have worked diligently over the past 16 months to maintain and grow the spirit of Hoopfest. To our athletes, volunteers, sponsors, and partners, we cannot thank you enough for your enthusiasm, creativity, and continued support. You are the reason this event exists and the reason why it is such an honor to be on the Hoopfest team.”

Registered teams will have a choice to donate their registration fees or request a partial 20 percent refund. Team captains will receive an email about their choice and requested refunds will be processed by the end of September.

“We thank you for your understanding,” the Hoopfest team said. “We look forward to seeing you on the streets of Spokane on June 25 and 26, 2022.”

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward released this statement about the cancelation: “This is an incredibly tough and agonizing decision for Hoopfest that puts the needs of youth first. We are disappointed for the athletes, volunteers, organization, and community that the pandemic has disrupted another community institution. However, today’s action is another example of an effort that explored and exhausted all possibilities to take extremely thoughtful and informed action based on the best available public health information. Spokane is resilient and will wrap itself around Hoopfest as it rallies and begins planning for an even better return.”

