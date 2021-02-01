Hoopfest announces new tournament dates for 2021

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

The courts were crowded for Hoopfest 2019.

SPOKANE, Wash. –Spokane’s favorite summer event has been pushed almost into fall due to COVID-19.

Hoopfest, the world’s largest three-on-three outdoor basketball tournament will be held September 11 through September 12 this year.

The tournament is usually scheduled for the last weekend in June, but organizers said they have been working with authorities and have decided the move will give them the longest timeline to ensure that Hoopfest 2021 will be “epic but also safe for us to enjoy.”

Team registration will open June 1.

