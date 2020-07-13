Hoopfest 2020 canceled over COVID-19 concerns

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. The courts were crowded for Hoopfest 2019.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest 2020 has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to organizers.

Hoopfest executive director Matt Santangelo made the announcement on Monday, saying that he worked with the Regional Health District the last few months to put a plan together. With the rise in coronavirus cases, he was advised to call off the basketball event for the first time in its three decades of operation.

“While creating the Best Basketball Weekend on Earth is our mission, the health, wellness and safety of our community has always been our priority,” wrote Santangelo. “The rising number of COVID-19 cases has made Hoopfest 2020 unplayable for the first time in its storied 31-year history.”

With this dismaying announcement came another one: Hoopfest HomeCourt 2020, a virtual event for basketball lovers, delivering challenges, drills and contests directly to participants.

For more information, including registration, visit the Spokane Hoopfest website here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.