Honor Flights canceled through remainder of 2020

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The national office of Honor Flight announced that all flights for the remainder of 2020 are canceled.

Honor Flight takes veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor. The flights are free of charge and a small gesture to thank those who served our country.

According to a Facebook post from the Inland Northwest Honor Flight, veterans who were scheduled for the April 2020 flight will be called first for the next available flight. Organizers are looking at possible Spring 2021 dates and hope to book one soon.

“We will leave NO ONE behind and continue to further our mission until it can continue again,” the INHF said in the post.

