Hone your basketball skills at Spokane’s new Shoot 360 facility

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Need to work on your basketball skills? Or maybe just want a good workout? Shoot 360 now has a Spokane location where you can do it all.

Shoot 360 is a state-of-the-art basketball training facility that uses the newest technology and inspiring coaches to help you train.

Work on skills like shooting, passing, ball handling and participate in virtual competitions.

Most of the floor coaches at the Spokane facility are experienced in the game, so you’ll be learning from some of the best!

Personal training and classes are available too.

The cutting-edge technology will keep track of your stats to help you improve! It keeps an extremely detailed record of the trajectory of your shots. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/xr0iQnAEWa — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) December 9, 2021

The Spokane location was opened by Gonzaga alum and former NBA player, Dan Dickau.

Shoot 360 is based in his hometown of Vancouver, Washington and he says he had to be a part of bringing it to Hooptown USA.

The facility is open to athletes of all skill levels and all ages.

For more information on the Spokane location, see the Shoot 360 Spokane Facebook page.

You can also learn more about Shoot 360 on the official website and sign up for a free new shooter evaluation.

To reach them by phone, call (509) 368-9659.

Shoot 360 Spokane is located at 3700 E Francis Ave. Suite #1.

It is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The hours are subject to change after the holidays.

