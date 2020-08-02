Homes, vehicle struck during drive-by shooting in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two houses and a vehicle were struck during a drive-by shooting in Moses Lake.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says that early Sunday morning, several people called 911 to report gunshots, and a deputy on patrol also heard them near Arlington and Pershing.

The responding deputy found that two homes and a parked card had been shot into, but no one was injured.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, as the suspect vehicle sped off, it struck another parked car on the road before driving westbound on Arlington.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (509) 762-1160.

