Homeowners to be allowed back to Malden, Pine City for first time since devastating wildfire

MALDEN, Wash. — Homeowners in Malden and Pine City will be allowed back into city limits for the first time since a devastating wildfire burned the majority of homes and buildings in the area.

Level 3 evacuations have been in place since Monday, when the fire quickly swept through both towns.

No one was killed, but only a handful of structures remain.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters have gained the upper hand on the fires, which allows them to reduce evacuations. Homeowners can return to assess the damage done to their properties, but non-residents are asked to stay away while fire crews continue to mitigate flare-ups and hot spots.

Those who have been displaced as a result of the fire can contact the American Red Cross at 509-670-5331 for assistance.

