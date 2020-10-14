Homeowners ask trick-or-treaters to skip Corbin Park area this year due to COVID-19

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Corbin Park is a popular neighborhood for trick-or-treaters each year, but it won’t be this year.

Homeowners in the area have asked families to skip the neighborhood this year due to COVID-19.

Corbin Park typically draws upwards of 2,000 trick-or-treaters, with double lines of children and their parents.

“That number of people in such close proximity is dangerous for our community even if outside during this time,” a Facebook post said.

Regretfully the residents of the Corbin Park neighborhood request no trick or treaters this year due to COVID-19.

A few neighbors will be giving out candy, but they recommend parents make alternate plans this year to avoid disappointed children.

The Centers for Disease Control has explicitly said that trick-or-treating is considered a “high risk” activity. Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz acknowledged that families have the right to decide whether or not they will participate this year, but asked those who do to take efforts to limit the potential transmission of the virus.

“We are going to have Halloween this year, but we may have to do things a bit differently,” Lutz said in late September.

He said families that choose to trick-or-treat should do so in small groups and pack hand sanitizer to use in-between houses. People passing out candy are also asked to take extra precautions, like tossing candy to children or putting a bowl outside to avoid close contact.

To find a list of the CDC’s recommendations on Halloween, click here.

