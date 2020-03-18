Homeowner shoots at reported burglars, Spokane Police looking for suspects

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are looking for several burglary suspects who were shot at by a homeowner they reportedly stole from in North Spokane.

Police say that several people in an SUV were ‘casing’ houses near Houston and Holyoke Avenue on Tuesday evening.

A homeowner got an alert from his door bell camera, which showed a suspect trying to open the door, his face and hands covered.

The homeowner found the suspects loading stolen things into the SUV, so he shot at them with his handgun. Police say one bullet missed and hit the neighbor’s house, but no one, including any suspects, appeared to be injured in the confrontation.

Spokane Police are investigating the burglary, and have not found the suspects yet.

Anyone with information on the incident or may be able to identify the suspects is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.