Homeowner chases West Central burglary suspect, helps police locate him

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender is now facing residential burglary charges.

Spokane Police identified 36-year-old Kalen Hendricks as the suspect in a Saturday burglary in Spokane’s West Central neighborhood.

According to police, a couple and their child were sitting in their living room when Hendricks used a metal bar to break open their front door.

One of the victims told police Hendricks was mumbling something unclear and ran away when her husband yelled at him.

The husband proceeded to chase Hendricks toward the Maple Street Bridge before returning to the house and calling police.

Police found Hendricks on the bridge, where they learned an active Department of Corrections warrant was out for his arrest. The warrant stemmed from him failing to register as sex offender.

Hendricks admitted to the burglary and was taken into custody. Police found he had a pair of scissors, knife and a metal bar on him. He was booked into jail for first-degree burglary.

