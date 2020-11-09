Homeless shelters contend with COVID-19 heading into winter

Connor Sarles by Katerina Chryssafis, Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Every year, the question is raised of where Spokane’s homeless will sleep come winter. A global pandemic further complicates the matter.

It is an issue that Family Promise of Spokane is contending with right now — they currently have 17 positive COVID-19 cases between guests and staff. Other homeless shelters are facing similar crises.

Brian Coddington with The City of Spokane says there are about 500 people without a home living in Spokane. He says there are 530 beds total in the shelter system. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/3XzlwTQ1DS — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 9, 2020

The City of Spokane says there are 500 people without a home living in the city, but their network of shelters have a total of 530 beds.

Despite the numbers, there are not enough beds for every person, because most shelters cater to a certain group, like men, or women in children. In particular, shelters catering to single men are nearing capacity.

Family Promise executive director Joe Ader tells 4 News Now that he expects shelter beds will hit capacity as soon as Monday night.

RELATED: Spokane Arena to temporarily house homeless, shelter operator says

RELATED: Plan for new homeless shelter concerns Logan Square businesses, nearby homeowners

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.