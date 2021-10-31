Home explosion brings Rathdrum neighbors together to help

by Vanessa Perez

RATHDRUM, Idaho– Neighbors in a North Idaho town were strangers up until a few days ago when a natural gas leak led to a home explosion.

Now, the Rathdrum community is stepping up to help the family who lost their home get back on their feet.

The Lees, a family of four, lost everything inside their house when it exploded Thursday.

Dianna Haug, who lives two streets down, wanted to help. So, she started a Facebook page called Rathdrum Cares.

“It hits so close to home even not knowing the family, it’s, you see the house, you see what’s happening, and you just really feel for them. And there were so many people wanting to help, and asking for sizes, and how they could donate, and help. So, we came together,” Haug said.

Now, the Lees’ neighbors are donating things like clothes, blankets and one even offered them a car if they need it.

“The family needs clothes, gift cards, toiletries, and pretty much everything, but without the space, there’s no way to store things, so really any donation, monetary or gift card wise would be so appreciated,” Haug said.

A group of neighbors will be at the Rathdrum Community Center at 3 p.m. Sunday accepting donations from anyone who wants to help.

There is also a beneficiary account set up for Cristopher or Sara Lee at STCU where people can donate funds or gift cards.

Northern Lakes Fire said three people were inside the home when it exploded. One of the people in the home was an Avista rep who got first-degree burns on the back of his neck. The two other people inside were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Northern Lakes Fire Marshal Tyler Drechsel.

Drechsel said about an hour and a half before the home exploded there was a contractor working in the front yard. The contractor hit a gas line while running fiber optic cable, so Avista and the fire department were called in to help, Drechsel said.

Drechsel said the explosion happened soon after the gas leak. The gas migrated through the ground and filled the home with gas in void spaces, Drechsel said. Then, when the power to the home was re-energized, a spark or something ignited the gas inside. However, firefighters said they aren’t sure exactly what sparked it just yet.

Firefighters said the home was a total loss.

