Evacuations issued for Colfax fire, Pullman Police urge residents to go to Pullman City Hall

COLFAX, Wash. — Pullman Police are urging evacuees from the Colfax fire to head over to Pullman City Hall’s recreation building.

A home caught fire in Colfax, spreading to a nearby hillside. High winds have also carried the smoke across town. 4 News Now has a crew heading there to find more answers.

A witness told 4 News Now that 3-4 structures were lost in the fire.

In the meantime, evacuations appear to have been issued, as Pullman Police are helping coordinate assembly of residents leaving the area. They are encouraged to go to 190 SE Crestview Street in Pullman, where medical professionals will be on standby to help.

Colfax fire evacuees can assemble @ new Pullman City Hall recreation building @ north end of the campus, 190 SE Crestview St., Pullman. Red Cross will be on site to provide assistance to those evacuated. #MyPD — PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) September 7, 2020

A Wind Advisory and Red Flag warning are in effect on Monday, and when paired with more humid conditions, power lines are coming down and fires are starting across the Inland Northwest.

This is a developing story.

