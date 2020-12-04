Home 4 The Holidays: Ideas for a COVID-friendly holiday season
The holiday season is upon us and 4 News Now wants to help you celebrate safely.
While large gatherings are discouraged due to the current state of the pandemic, it is still possible to have fun, enjoy some annual traditions and start some new ones.
Find a list of 40 ideas below or print out a PDF version and cross them off as you go.
1 – Build a gingerbread house with the whole family
2 – Pick up a hot chocolate bomb from the Village Bakery or learn to make your own
3 – Drive to see the holiday lights using 4 News Now’s interactive map to guide you. Don’t forget to stop by Cowley Park to see the Extreme Team’s display
4 – Plan a holiday movie night and pick up ice cream sundae supplies from a local shop
5 – Hold a socially-distant cookie swap with your neighbors
6 – Have a family slumber party under the tree
7 – Design your own Christmas cards
8 – Craft your own ornaments using supplies you find outside
9 – Cut down your own tree in the Colville National Forest (with a permit, of course) or at Green Bluff
10 – Livestream the Gonzaga Choir’s annual Candlelight Christmas Concert
11 – Send holiday cards to local children’s hospitals
12 – Have a socially-distant holiday book swap with friends. Pick up your books from Auntie’s or Wishing Tree Books
13 – Craft your own holiday cocktail using spirits from Dry Fly or Warrior Liquor
14 – Make paper snowflakes and hang them on your front windows
15 – Have a snowman-building competition with your neighbors
16 – Host your own paint and sip with wine from Winescape, Barrister or Maryhill
17 – Host a Zoom holiday trivia night with friends and family
18 – Write or send homemade gifts to local seniors
19 – Listen to the Christmas Wishes on 92.9 ZZU
20 – Spend a night with your immediate family in the Davenport’s igloos
21 – Order one of Brambleberry Cottage’s tea services to go and have a tea party with your little ones
22 – Find holiday gifts using Live Local INW’s online marketplace or the 4 News Now Shop Local guide
23 – Make a donation to your favorite local organization or shelter
24 – Knit a blanket for the kittens at SpokAnimal
25 – Pick up an online gift tag and support a family through Tree of Sharing
26 – Pull on a pair of snowshoes and hit the trails at Mount Spokane
27 – Spend some time on the cross-country ski trails at Riverside State Park
28 – Hit one of the INW’s ski slopes – but don’t forget your mask!
29 – Take your kids to get socially-distanced Santa pictures at River Park Square
30 – Purchase a gingerbread kit from Northern Quest and watch the live professional contest online
31 – Cozy up with a batch of homemade eggnog
32 – Visit the Davenport’s Crescent Windows
33 – Go for a walk and visit the Christmas tree in Riverfront Park
34 – Pick up a poinsettia from the PlantFarm or the SCC Greenery
35 – Watch a holiday light show at the Pavilion
36 – See the lights at Gaiser Conservatory’s drive-thru light display
37 – Order a dozen cookies from Breauxdoo Bakery and have them delivered right to someone’s doorstep!
38 – Visit the Winter Farmers Market at the Pavilion
39 – Order a hot buttered rum mix from Harvey’s
40 – Make a deco mesh Christmas wreath
