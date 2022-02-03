Holmgren named top ten for Malone Power Forward of the Year Award

by Will Wixey

Credit: Steve Cheng, Wikimedia Commons

SPOKANE, Wash. — Chet Homgren and nine other players were named candidates for the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award on Thursday.

The award recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. The award released the top 20 candidates in November, but has now narrowed it down to ten.

Holmgren is currently seventh in the country for blocks per game (3.37) and total blocks (64). He is shooting 63.3 percent from the field and 74.2 percent inside-the-arc. He leads the West Coast Conference in blocks per game, shooting percentage, and defensive rebounds per game, averaging 6.9 so far.

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme won the award last year. The candidate list will be narrowed down to five names in late February, and Karl Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee will be pick a winner in March.

