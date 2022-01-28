Holmgren leads Gonzaga to a blowout win over LMU

by Keith Osso

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The second ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs had little trouble with Loyola Marymount Thursday night as the Zags ran away from the Lions in a 89-55 win.

Freshman Chet Holmgren led the Bulldogs with 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots.

The game was relatively close in the 2nd half, but the Zags exploded and extended their lead over 30 points.

Gonzaga improves to 16-2 on the season, they are a perfect 5-0 in the WCC, they will host Portland Saturday at 6.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.