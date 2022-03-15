Holmgren and Timme make AP All-American Second Team

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga’s two superstars received national honors once again.

The Associated Press named Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren and junior Drew Timme to the All-American Second Team on Tuesday. It’s Timme’s second straight season making the AP Second Team.

Holmgren has already received lots of recognition from around the league. He was just named a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist and received the West Coast Conference Newcomer, DPOY, and NABC First Team All-District 9 honors, along with Timme. The blocking machine averages 3.6 swats per game and 104 in total, ranking fourth in the nation for both stats. Holmgren also leads the Zags in rebounds with 9.6 a game and scores 14.2 buckets per outing.

Timme recently won WCC Player of the Year and is a Preseason All-American. He leads the team in points with 17.5 per game, and averages 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and nearly a block, too.

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin, and Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. join the two Zags on the second team.

