Holidays & Heroes Donation Drive underway; how you can help a child in need

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — This pandemic may have changed the way we celebrate the holidays, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still help spread Christmas cheer.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual Holidays & Heroes Donation Drive on Saturday. Each year, deputies select families in need from low-income schools in the area.

Using donations from community members, deputies take the children from those families shopping to pick out Christmas presents for their loved ones.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, roughly 30 local families in need will be given presents and food boxes this year ahead of the holidays.

This year’s event will go on as usual, though children will be taken in smaller, socially distanced groups and masks will be required, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

You have until 4 p.m. on Saturday to stop at Barney’s Harvest Food in Spokane Valley and leave a donation. The Sheriff’s Office says you can also donate through Venmo; just search @spokaneholidayandheroes.

