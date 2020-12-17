Holiday travel steady despite TSA COVID-19 outbreak at Spokane Airport

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. — Health experts have warned us time and time again to avoid traveling during this pandemic.

It’s not only a risk for travelers. Since March, 18 TSA employees at the Spokane International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite a pandemic, Kyra Oshea and her family are just one of many traveling back home for the holidays.

“Regardless of what’s going on in the world, family is the most important thing,” said Oshea.

Still, many are aware traveling comes with risks.

“I was nervous the whole time the week leading up to traveling because I didn’t want to get sick,” said Karessa De La Paz.

However, it turns out you don’t even need to leave the airport to be exposed. Several TSA employees have also tested positive for the virus.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL: It’s a slow, yet steady day here at the Spokane International Airport. Many are opting to stay home for the holidays due to COVID. However, if you do plan on traveling, there are steps the airport is taking to keep everybody safe. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/UeoHqMFwOT — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) December 16, 2020

“We know that across the country, with more than 60 million diagnoses of the COVID-19 virus, that this virus really is everywhere,” said Lorie Dankers, TSA Spokesperson.

Dankers says the department is taking several steps to keep employees and travelers safe.

The first thing you’ll notice is all of the officers are wearing personal protective equipment. You’ll also see signs around the airport encouraging people to social distance.

“That’s not only for the travelers when they come into the checkpoint, but for our employees as well. We really want them to mind that space around them,” said Dankers.

Travelers are also encouraged to make sure they aren’t bringing any prohibited items to the checkpoint.

“The less we have contact with a traveler and their belongings, the less chance there is for potential cross contamination,” Dankers said.

While there’s no 100% guarantee, it’s a risk some are still willing to take.

“I trust that everything will be taken care of by the airlines and it will all be okay,” said De La Paz.

“It’s a good opportunity to get back to what’s important, which is seeing the world, teaching our children interesting things about culture and life. Travel is an easy way to do that,” said Oshea.

