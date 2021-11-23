Holiday travel: How to check road conditions in Washington, Idaho and Montana

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s that time of year– when families start hitting the roads for the holidays.

You don’t want to be late for Thanksgiving dinner, so you better be prepared for what you might expect on local mountain passes.

“Snoqualmie Pass is a mountain pass that is unpredictable,” said Summer Derrey, Spokeswoman for the Washington State Department of Transportation. “While we do our best to follow the weather, and have extra crews on hand when needed, the terrain is often difficult, steep in places and sharp curves.”

WSDOT is expecting double the amount of traffic volumes over Thanksgiving weekend.

It’s always good to check road conditions before you head over the river and through the woods. So, we put together a few useful resources you can check before you get behind the wheel.

Here’s what you need to know:

Washington:

Idaho:

Check online

Call 511

Montana:

Check online

Call 511

If you get into trouble in snowy winter weather, you need to be prepared. That starts with getting snow tires and giving your car a good check-up before winter fully arrives. It also means having an emergency kit in your car if you run into trouble.

